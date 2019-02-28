City of Monroe Employees make huge donation to the Ronald McDonald House today Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

MONROE, La. - UPDATE: (2/27/19) Monroe's Ronald McDonald House turned into a who's who of city workers today.

The police and fire departments, city council, public works, engineering, and Mayor Jamie Mayo were on hand showing off the goods they donated to the house.

This was part of the ongoing City Employees Community Benevolence Act.

Ronald McDonald House director Georgia Street said, "The things that they have collected is just overwhelming, wow! I knew they would do a good job, but this is just astounding. I just had one of the house guests ask the other day if we had any 'name brand' detergent, and now we have lots of 'name brand' detergent for them to use."

All together, city workers were able to donate new sheets, hundreds of toiletries, and more than 500 canned foods.

ORIGINAL: (2/26/19) City of Monroe employees will be making a special donation of over 800 items including food, bedding and household supplies to the Ronald McDonald house.

This effort is the city's February City Employees Community Benevolent Act.

Led by City Engineer Kim Golden and her staff, and with the support of personnel from every city department, City of Monroe employees used their personal funds to purchase over 800 hundred items including bottles of detergent, paper towels, mattress covers, sheet sets, towel sets, blankets and canned goods.

Mayor Mayo says, “Our employees continue to step up and go above and beyond the call of duty to show their unselfish concern for the well-being of others. The Ronald McDonald House does a wonderful job providing free lodging to families whose children are in the area for medical treatment. We are Monroe Proud to do our part to help Georgia Street and the outstanding men and women at the RMH give comfort and care to these families during difficult times.”