MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 21, 2022, the City of Monroe will celebrate Earth Day at the Louisiana Purchase Garden and Zoo from 4 PM to 6 PM. The event will include the following:

Zoo train rides

Louisiana kitchen garden tour

Grounding exercises

Earth fitness and yoga

Nutrition tips

Earth Day arts and crafts

Kids activities

Learning more about environmental resources in Monroe