City of Monroe to celebrate 42nd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday salute

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is planning celebration to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

The city council and Mayor Friday Ellis will host the 42nd annual celebration on Thursday, January 14 at 11:00 a.m.

The event will be held in W. L. “Jack” Howard Theatre at the Monroe Civic Center.

According to the city, the theme is “One People, One Community, OneRoe”.

The city says they plan to honor the contributions of Dr. King to our mutual history and to our society. The guest speaker will be ULM’s new Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Valerie Fields, EdD.

Event organizers say there will have to be some changes to the ceremony because of the coronavirus. The city says Covid-19 is forcing them to limit the number of people allowed to attend the event.

The city is offering a live stream to allow more people to participate. The city says you can watch the event on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/monroe.city