City of Monroe teams up with the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank to provide food for those in need

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe and the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank have teamed up to provide food to the hungry.

The city and NELA Food Bank will be at the Monroe Civic Center (401 Lea Joyner Expressway) Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

The boxes will contain: two gallons of milk, oranges, cucumbers, lettuce, sweet potatoes, cheese strings, pork sausage, and chicken hot dogs.

The city says distribution is open to everyone who lives in Ouachita Parish and is in need of food.

The city says there will be one box per vehicle and it is first come, first served.

