City of Monroe sandbagging operations locations

MONROE, La. – (7/11/19) The City of Monroe’s Public Works Department will set up 4 sandbagging operations in preparation for expected heavy rainfall in the next few days.

Those operations will begin at noon today at the following locations:

Saul Adler Rec. Center – 3900 Westminster Avenue

Marbles Rec. Center – 2950 Renwick St

Emily P. Rec. Center – 3504 Jackson Street

Benoit Rec. Center – 1700 Oaklawn Dr, Monroe, LA

The Public Works Department will provide shovels, sand, and bags for residents to fill their own bags. Residents will be allowed to fill up to 25 bags.

Predictions call for as much as five inches of rain in the next few days; so, residents are asked to clear ditches of debris such as leaves, limbs, and branches. This will improve drainage and reduce the chances of flash-flooding.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.