City of Monroe releases sandbag pickup locations

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In anticipation of predicted heavy rainfall over the next few days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, ditches, curb sides, drainage grates, etc.

The City of Monroe says, residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter free so water can flow/drain properly. Any precautions that can be taken prior to this rainfall would be most helpful in

preventing possible localized flooding.

According to the City of Monroe, all sanitation crews are out clearing ditches, curbs, and gutters. Any assistance from residents will be greatly appreciated.

Sand shovels and bags will be at the following locations:

Saul Adler Rec. Center – 3900 Westminister Avenue

Emily P. Rec. Center – 3504 Jackson Street

Marble Rec. Center – 2950 Renwick Street

Benoit Rec. Center – 1700 Oaklawn Drive

All sandbagging stations will be open today at 1:00 P.M.

According to the City of Monroe, The Public Works Department will provide shovels, sand, and bags for residents to fill their own bags.