City of Monroe releases holiday garbage collection schedule

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe and the Public Works Department have released the garbage collection schedule for the holidays.

They say their offices will be closed November 26, 2020 and November 27, 2020 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. And they are also planning to be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Thanksgiving garbage is normally collected on Thursday, November 26, 2020 and will be collected on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Garbage normally collected on Friday, November 27, 2020 will be collected on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Christmas Garbage normally collected on Thursday, December 24, 2020 will be collected on

Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Garbage normally collected on Friday, December 25, 2020 will be collected on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

New Year’s Eve Garbage normally collected on Thursday, December 31, 2020 will be collected on

Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Garbage normally collected on Friday, January 1, 2021 will be collected on Saturday, January 2, 2021.