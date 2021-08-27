City of Monroe prepares to receive Hurricane Ida evacuees

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is preparing for the arrival of evacuees from Hurricane Ida.

They will be sheltered at the Monroe Civic Center. At this time, we do not know how many evacuees will arrive, but we are preparing for 10,000 individuals.

The city says the evacuees are coming to us from Terrebonne Parish. They will leave Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. by bus; they are expected to arrive sometime in the late afternoon/early evening.

According to the city, they will be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding the bus, as time allows. The National Guard will set up a team at the Civic Center to test evacuees as they arrive. Those who test positive will be provided shelter in isolation.

Oklahoma Shelter in a Box will feed the evacuees through their stay at the Civic Center. The Office of Homeland Security is also providing MREs and pallets of water in the event they become necessary.

Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana and Ouachita Parish Police Jury President, Shane Smiley has declared a state of emergency for Ouachita Parish.