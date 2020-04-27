City of Monroe partnering with Food Bank of NELA to distribute 1000 food boxes

MONROE, La. — During Monday’s update briefing, Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo announced that the City of Monroe will be partnering with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana to distribute 1000 food boxes to families whose household incomes have been impacted by COVID-19.

“I want to encourage those who can to support the Food Bank of northeast Louisiana. In addition to their regular efforts, Executive Director Jean Toth and her team at the Food Bank are doing an outstanding job keeping food on the table of families who have been affected by the Coronavirus and tornado.” Mayor Jamie Mayo, City of Monroe

The “drive-thru” distribution will take place on Friday, May 1, 2020, starting at 10 AM at the Monroe Civic Center. The distribution will last until supplies are gone.

The Monroe Police Department will guide traffic while volunteers with the Louisiana National Guard and other city personnel will help to distribute the supplies.

The food boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. They say that each box will contain 25-pounds of non-perishable food items and will also come with water, thanks to donations from Pepsi Beverage North America and the Monroe SAM’s Club.

