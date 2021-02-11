City of Monroe opening Liller Marbles Community Center as Cold Weather Shelter

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has approved the use of the Liller Marbles Community Center as a cold weather shelter due to the incoming winter weather.

The center, which is located at 2950 Renwick Street in Monroe, will open at 3 PM on Friday, February 12, 2021. Meals will be provided and cots will be offered as needed.

The City of Monroe says that COVID-19 precautions will be adhered to. Masks are being required and will be provided to those who need one. Social distancing will also be enforced and PPE will be used.

The shelter is set to stay open 24 hours a day for all those in need as long as the inclement weather remains.