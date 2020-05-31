City of Monroe Official Statement About The Killing of George Floyd

The City of Monroe have made an official statement on the killing of George Floyd.

The statement made by Mayor Jamie Mayo can be read below:

“The videotaped killing of George Floyd was heartbreaking. People across this country are in pain and they want to see necessary and meaningful changes in the criminal justice system. Black people want and deserve the same thing as every American citizen – fair and equal treatment under the law. The repeated absence of fair and equal treatment is why so many people have had such an emotional reaction. However, violence and looting are not the answer. It is wrong, unacceptable, and does not fix anything. The City of Monroe and the Monroe Police department recognize & respect the right to peacefully protest and exercise freedom of speech. The Monroe Police Department is going to keep everyone safe while people share their concerns. We must all work together to build more bridges that bring us all together as one.” Mayor Jamie Mayo

