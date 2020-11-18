City of Monroe names Michelli Martin Communications Director

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Mayor Friday Ellis has appointed Michelli Martin as the City of Monroe’s new Communications Director.

Michellie Martin

Courtesy: City of Monroe

Martin, who is a familiar face to most area TV viewers, has served as an evening news anchor, reporter and producer for KTVE Channel 10 in Monroe and KTBS Channel 3 for the past nine years.

“In an era of increasing interest in information, technology and communication, we view

Michelli’s role as a critical component of our leadership team,” said Mayor Ellis. “Our ability to communicate effectively and frequently with the public, the media and outside stakeholders will play a major role in not only keeping our citizens and businesses informed, but also in developing the vision and roadmap for our growth.”

Martin, who holds a Master’s degree in Communication from the University of LouisianaMonroe and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Louisiana Tech University, has

extensive experience in research, communications, writing and public speaking.

She has also worked as a Health Initiatives Representative for the American Cancer Society.