City of Monroe Memorial Day holiday closures and garbage schedule

MONROE, La. – (5/24/19) Mayor Jamie Mayo and the Monroe City Council announce the following regarding the Monday, May 27, 2019, Memorial Day Holiday.

All garbage normally picked up on Monday, May 27, will be picked up on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

OFFICE CLOSURES:

Community/Recreation Centers

Masur Museum of Art

Museum of Art Monroe City Court

Monroe City Hall

Monroe City Marshals

Monroe Civic Center

Monroe Transit

Public Works

VENUES THAT WILL BE OPEN:

Chennault Park Golf Course

Park Golf Course Forsythe Park Golf Course ( MUNY )

) Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo

