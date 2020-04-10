City of Monroe makes plea to residents to stop flushing items that don’t belong in sewer

MONROE, La (04/10/20) — With aisles low on toilet paper stock, it may seem obvious to grab those flushable wipes, but even though they say flushable on them, it’s not always the case. The city of Monroe is seeing tons of wipes and paper towels being flushed down into the sewer system.

“Those paper towels are stopping up sewer lines and causing failures in the sewer systems. The hand wipes are not designed to disintegrate in the sewer like toilet paper,” said Charles Westrom, Sewer Manager City of Monroe.

It affects the sewer by causing big blockage and major backups, but it also impacts the workers who have to deal with the situation. “The workers are having to get down in the lift stations and clean out the hand wipes and it’s a very dangerous situation for the workers,” said Westrom.

Sewer employees are doing everything they can so backups will stop, but Westrom says it could even affect your home if it continues to go on. “It can stop up an entire part of the sewer system and it can cause backups all the way to the houses and they would not be able to flush their toilets, run their sinks, or anything,” said Westrom.

Westrom says this problem is happening all over the country and is more prominent since the COVID-19 outbreak, but he’s making a plea to residents so the sewer can work, like it was designed.

“The only thing that should be in the toilet is toilet paper and human waste…nothing else,” said Westrom. The city of Monroe is strongly reminding everyone to be aware of what’s being flushed down the pipes and to understand that even if a product says it’s flushable, it can still clog up the pipes if too many get flushed throughout the city.