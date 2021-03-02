City of Monroe joins drive through job fair

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe joins five other groups to host a drive through job fair Thursday, March 4, 2021.

According to the city, they are joining forces with the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the Ouachita Workforce Development Board 81, the Region 8 Career Solutions Center, and Stephens Media Group to host the drive through job fair. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center.

The city says those seeking a job, do not have to get out of the car. They are asking that participants drive up and pick up a packet of flyers from area employers who are currently looking for good employees.

Organizers say, it is up to the jobseeker to reach out to any employer with a listing that is of interest to them.

If you plan to attend the job fair, you can expect that it will only take about 15 minutes to receive the information. Those seeking a job will have the opportunity to receive information from multiple employers at a single location.

If you or someone you know needs a job, you are encouraged to stop by the Monroe Civic Center and pick up a packet.