City of Monroe issues updated garbage pickup times

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe says they’ve updated garbage pickup times due to the excessive damages and roadway blockages throughout Monroe.

According to the City of Monroe, there will NOT be garbage and trash collection services Friday, August 28 as planned.

The updated collection schedule is as follows. All pick up times begin at 7:00 a.m.

  • Thursday 8/27 garbage: Now, Saturday, August 29
  • Friday 8/28 garbage: Now, Monday, August 31st
  • Monday8/31 garbage: Now, Wednesday, September 2nd
  • Tuesday 9/1 garbage: Remains Tuesday, September 1st
  • Thursday 9/3 garbage: Remains Thursday, September 3rd
  • Friday 9/4 garbage: Remains Friday, September 4th

