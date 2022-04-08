MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is gearing up to revitalize downtown. According to the city, they are getting ready to inform the city about Phase One of the Downtown Monroe Master Plan.

The City of Monroe is working with Campo Architects to revitalize downtown. The city says this work included analyzing architectural implications, site visits, historical and physical research, and vison boarding.

According to the city, the team from Campo focused on incorporating community feedback as well as finding opportunities for mixed-use development projects. The city is excited to announce that Phase One of the multi-phased plan is complete.

The city and Campo Architects invite the public to join them on Thursday, April 14, 2022, for a community presentation of the findings for Phase One of the Downtown Monroe Master Plan.

The city says the presentation will be held at La Bella, 231 DeSiard Street in downtown Monroe. According to the city, you are welcome to come out and see what Phase One has revealed about our city and how resident feedback will impact the future of the city.