City of Monroe houses Ida evacuees

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday morning. Evacuees from down south made their way here over the weekend.

We continue to bring you coverage about Hurricane Ida and the impact it’s had on many people.

I was able to take a tour of the shelter, but couldn’t bring my camera inside due to it being a very, very sensitive situation here at Monroe Civic Center. I was also able to catch up with Mayor Friday Ellis about this whole process and how it’s going.

“Everybody was screened before they got here. If there was anybody that had a criminal history, they were notified. They also had to check in with Oklahoma State Police and with the Monroe Police Department. It’s tough not to feel something when someone tells you everything they own, they have lost. It’s our responsibility now, to care for these citizens, just like they’re our citizens.” says Friday Ellis, Mayor of Monroe.

Friday Ellis even got emotional and shed a few tears as he said the people inside the Monroe Civic Center are family and he will continue to treat them that way.

“I’m their Mayor. I’m going to care for them and we going to love them through it. They’re good people and I want to be their Mayor because they’re in our city now.” says Ellis.

Things here at the Monroe Civic Center seem to be going really smooth.

They are testing people for COVID daily, they even have a unit away from everyone for those who have gotten Covid-19, they are taking the kids to the park, to the zoo, if someone needs to go to the store, there’s a bus that will come and pick them up and take them where they need to go.

They’re even taken care of the elderly who may need medicine or whatever the case my be.