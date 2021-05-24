City of Monroe hosts vaccination events this week

KTVE/KARD — The City of Monroe’s Community Affairs Department, in conjunction with the Office of Public Health/Louisiana Department of Health, will host a Covid-19 “Vaccination Week” May 24, 2021-May 28, 2021.

MONDAY, MAY 24, 2021

  • SAUL ADLER AND LILLER MARBLES

11:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26, 2021

  • EMILY P. ROBINSON AND HENRIETTA JOHNSON

11:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M.

FRIDAY, MAY 28, 2021

  • HARVEY BENOIT AND POWELL STREET

11:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M.

The goal is to increase residents’ access to the Covid-19 vaccine. The Pfizer (2 shots) and Johnson & Johnson (1 shot) will be available. The vaccine is free and there is no need to preregister. The second shot will be scheduled.

