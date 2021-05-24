City of Monroe hosts vaccination events this week

KTVE/KARD — The City of Monroe’s Community Affairs Department, in conjunction with the Office of Public Health/Louisiana Department of Health, will host a Covid-19 “Vaccination Week” May 24, 2021-May 28, 2021.
MONDAY, MAY 24, 2021
- SAUL ADLER AND LILLER MARBLES
11:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26, 2021
- EMILY P. ROBINSON AND HENRIETTA JOHNSON
11:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M.
FRIDAY, MAY 28, 2021
- HARVEY BENOIT AND POWELL STREET
11:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M.
The goal is to increase residents’ access to the Covid-19 vaccine. The Pfizer (2 shots) and Johnson & Johnson (1 shot) will be available. The vaccine is free and there is no need to preregister. The second shot will be scheduled.