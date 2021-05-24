City of Monroe hosts vaccination events this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - Tensions at the capitol have been rising in recent weeks since a controversial bill gained national attention and disrupted the legislative session. Representative Ray Garofalo brought a bill that would ban Critical Race Theory education in Louisiana schools. Since then, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus has called for his removal as chairman due to the divisiveness of that bill.

So, what is Critical Race Theory? The theory presents the idea that systemic racism is part of American society and that policies and laws that put white people in a place of privilege over people of color still flourish today. It isn't a new idea and has been around for decades but it has been a topic of discussion around the country recently with Tennessee and Idaho banning its teaching.