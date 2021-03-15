City of Monroe hosts mass vaccination event

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is joining Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-Monroe Medical Center and Louisiana Department of Health-Region 8 to host two mass vaccination events.

According to the city, the event will be eligible to Louisiana residents and takes place Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The city says you must have an appointment to get your vaccine.

Here are the details about the event:

  • Will I get to choose my vaccine?
    • This event will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only.
  • Ochsner LSU Health is committed to vaccine transparency and will provide community members with information about which vaccine will be offered before scheduling.
    • The type of vaccine offered at each location depends on Ochsner LSU Health’s weekly supply and allocation.
  • Will I need a second dose?
    • The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so there is no need for a follow up appointment.
  • Who can get a vaccine?
    • Anyone included under the current state vaccine guidelines, including but not limited to those who are:
      • 65 and older
      • Healthcare workers
      • K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare personnel
      • Law enforcement and first responders
      • Pregnant persons.
      • 55 and older with at least one underlying medical condition as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  • A full list of criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.
  • How long do these appointments take?
    • Usually, patients are finished in about 25-45 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.
    • To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.
  • Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?
    • Ochsner LSU Health continues to vaccinate community members across North Louisiana.
    • We encourage community members to continue checking availability as new appointments across our system become available each week.

Eligible community members can make an appointment online:

Existing MyChart users can log on to schedule an appointment. Non-existing MyChart users can set up an account at my.ochsner.org/lsu.

Appointments may also be made by calling 318-626-0050, Option ‘0’ during business hours.

