City of Monroe hosts mass vaccination event

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is joining Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-Monroe Medical Center and Louisiana Department of Health-Region 8 to host two mass vaccination events.
According to the city, the event will be eligible to Louisiana residents and takes place Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The city says you must have an appointment to get your vaccine.
Here are the details about the event:
- Will I get to choose my vaccine?
- This event will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only.
- Ochsner LSU Health is committed to vaccine transparency and will provide community members with information about which vaccine will be offered before scheduling.
- The type of vaccine offered at each location depends on Ochsner LSU Health’s weekly supply and allocation.
- Will I need a second dose?
- The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so there is no need for a follow up appointment.
- Who can get a vaccine?
- Anyone included under the current state vaccine guidelines, including but not limited to those who are:
- 65 and older
- Healthcare workers
- K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare personnel
- Law enforcement and first responders
- Pregnant persons.
- 55 and older with at least one underlying medical condition as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- A full list of criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.
- How long do these appointments take?
- Usually, patients are finished in about 25-45 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.
- To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.
- Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?
- Ochsner LSU Health continues to vaccinate community members across North Louisiana.
- We encourage community members to continue checking availability as new appointments across our system become available each week.
Eligible community members can make an appointment online:
Existing MyChart users can log on to schedule an appointment. Non-existing MyChart users can set up an account at my.ochsner.org/lsu.
Appointments may also be made by calling 318-626-0050, Option ‘0’ during business hours.