City of Monroe hosts mass vaccination event

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is joining Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-Monroe Medical Center and Louisiana Department of Health-Region 8 to host two mass vaccination events.

According to the city, the event will be eligible to Louisiana residents and takes place Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The city says you must have an appointment to get your vaccine.

Here are the details about the event:

Will I get to choose my vaccine? This event will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only.

Ochsner LSU Health is committed to vaccine transparency and will provide community members with information about which vaccine will be offered before scheduling. The type of vaccine offered at each location depends on Ochsner LSU Health’s weekly supply and allocation.

Will I need a second dose? The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so there is no need for a follow up appointment.

Who can get a vaccine? Anyone included under the current state vaccine guidelines, including but not limited to those who are: 65 and older Healthcare workers K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare personnel Law enforcement and first responders Pregnant persons. 55 and older with at least one underlying medical condition as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A full list of criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.

How long do these appointments take? Usually, patients are finished in about 25-45 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination. To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.

Are other dates and vaccine appointments available? Ochsner LSU Health continues to vaccinate community members across North Louisiana. We encourage community members to continue checking availability as new appointments across our system become available each week.



Eligible community members can make an appointment online:

Existing MyChart users can log on to schedule an appointment. Non-existing MyChart users can set up an account at my.ochsner.org/lsu.

Appointments may also be made by calling 318-626-0050, Option ‘0’ during business hours.