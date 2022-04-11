Nirali Patel new Main Street Director for the City of Monroe. Photo courtesy: City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has announced the newest member of their team. According to the city, they have hired Nirali Patel to the position of Main Street Director.

The city says Patel previously served the University of Louisiana at Monroe as Thesis, Dissertation, and Graduation Compliance Specialist. Patel graduated Cum Laude with her Bachelor of Arts in English from ULM, according to the city. She also received a Master of Public Administration from ULM.

The city says Patel has six years experience directing major initiatives within a state-funded university. Patel is actively engaged in the community serving as Merchandise Coordinator for the Downtown Arts Alliance and as Secretary and Board Member for the Women’s Symposium, according to the city.

Patel says she is looking forward to helping revitalize the city through historic preservation and economic development.