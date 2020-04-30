City of Monroe gives COVID-19 and tornado response update

Monroe, la (4/29/20)– The City of Monroe held a press briefing this afternoon giving an update on Covid-19 and the tornado recovery efforts. Mayor Mayo says the goal is to meet the criteria in the White House guidelines that would allow us to get into phase one. Phase one would allow our “economy to open up a little more.” However, the only way that will happen is if everyone follows the stay at home order. In addition, the mayor says there are still plenty of thing you can do, you just have to be creative and embrace the new normal.

“On that conference call we will discuss the responses and recovery update and a recent announcement from the president such as the paycheck protection program and Healthcare Enhancment Act and also a report on the comprehensive strategy to revitalize communities hit hard by the Cornavirus,” said Mayor Mayo, (d) Monroe mayor.

Mayor Mayo says they have moved over 2,300 tons of debris, from the easter tornados, to the landfill. Trash collection is a couple days behind. However, it shoudl be on schedule by early next week.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.