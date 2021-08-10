City of Monroe gets more grant money for the Jackson Street improvement project

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has been awarded grant money to continue working on the Jackson Street enhancement project.

According to the city, they have been awarded $916,412 in grant money from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) for the Jackson Street corridor enhancement project.

The city says this additional money will be used to improve the areas around Jackson Street from DeSiard Street to Plum Street. City officials say the sidewalks along this mile and a quarter section will be upgraded to ADA compliancy. The city is also planning to add sections of sidewalk where there is currently no sidewalks in this area.

According to the city, they will be adding pedestrian lighting in this area. The city says pedestrian safety will be improved.

Mayor Ellis is excited for this additional award. He says:

“This corridor is extremely important to our city’s business community because it connects both North and South Monroe to the business districts. Sidewalks are an important piece to the larger transportation puzzle and the upgrade to ADA compliance has been a long time coming.”

TAP is a federally funded program administered through the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The goal is to work toward building a more balanced transportation system that includes pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as those who drive.