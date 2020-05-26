City of Monroe, Food Bank of NELA to distribute food boxes May 29

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe will be partnering with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana to help feed families who have been affected by COVID-19.
The Monroe “drive-thru” distribution will take place on Friday, May 29, at the Monroe Civic Center. The distribution will begin at 10 AM and will run until supplies are gone.
The Food Bank will distribute one box per vehicle in order to help as many families as possible. A case of beverages will also be given with each box thanks to donations from Ouachita Coca-Cola United and Monroe’s Neighborhood Walmart #3745.
Each box will contain 25-pounds of non-perishable food items, 5-pound bag of potatoes, a bag of frozen grilled chicken, and a bag of frozen peaches.
Officials ask that residents will need to clear space in their trunk or seat prior to their arrival at the distribution site.
Monroe Police will guide traffic on a designated route, while volunteers from the Louisiana National Guard and other city personnel help distribute supplies.
