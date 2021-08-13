City of Monroe extends collection dates for their Back to School Supply Drive

Courtesy: City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says they are extending the deadline for their Back to School Supply Drive.

According to city officials, they have extended the Back to School Supply Drive through Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The city says they are collecting the supplies to donate them to schools in the Monroe City School District.

Organizers for the drive say they are accepting all kinds of school supplies and they will also accept cash or check donations. The city does ask that you make your checks out to Walmart.

