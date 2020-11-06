City of Monroe demands owners take action at Parkview Apartments

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The owners of Parkview Apartments have officially been put on notice about their crime problem.

The City of Monroe emailed us this letter outlining their plans for legal action against Standard Enterprises:

City of Monroe officials, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe Police Department and Congressman Dr. Ralph Abraham, met with the owners and operators of Parkview Apartments on November 5, 2020 to address ongoing issues of violence and threats to public safety at the apartment complex. Mayor Friday Ellis and Congressman Abraham stressed to the owners that violence and criminal activity at the complex must end and demanded action from Parkview’s proprietors.

The City also served a formal letter of notice today on the owners and operators stating that legal

action is imminent if the company does not take immediate action to reduce the occurrence of

“prohibited activities,” most of which are serious crimes and drug offenses, at the complex.

According to the City’s letter, the apartments “have been used for prohibited activities and are in

violation of state law.”

The letter says, “The past and continuing occurrences of prohibited activities at this location renders the premises subject to an action for abatement of a public nuisance.” Under state law, “prohibited activity” is defined as a crime of violence, any crime involving illegal carrying or discharge of a weapon, felony theft or illegal possession of stolen things, and also the illegal manufacture, sale, or distribution of, or possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute, a controlled dangerous substance.



“The situation at Parkview is deplorable and has put a tremendous strain on the residents and law

enforcement for more than 20 years,” said Mayor Friday Ellis. “The safety and security of the

residents of Parkview is our number one priority. We believe it is time for the owners to take

whatever steps necessary to do their part to put a stop to crime in this complex and protect the

health and safety of their residents.”

The City’s letter includes a statistical report of violent and other crimes that have occurred at

Parkview, located at 1101 Richwood Road, during the preceding five-year period. The report

lists hundreds of potential instances of “prohibited activities” that have taken place in Parkview

and mentions several specific examples:

Ten (10) homicides through September 2020, which does not include an additional, recent homicide on November 1, 2020.

Twenty-two (22) instances of shooting or “shots fired.”

Sixteen (16) events classified as “armed robbery.”

At least fifteen (15) drug and narcotics investigations/arrests; and

One hundred (100) instances of potentially qualifying assaults and batteries.

The City is demanding that the owners and management team act to abate the “public nuisance”

at Parkview and has served notice that any further occurrences of prohibited activities may result

in the City filing a petition for injunction or order of abatement in the Fourth Judicial District

Court. The letter states, “If changes are not made immediately to end prohibited activities in

Parkview Apartments, the City will have no choice but to seek to force that change through the

court system.”

“We have clearly stated we plan to take immediate action to end the violence at Parkview,” said

Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan. “We believe requiring the apartment owners to take action is a

necessary first step. Our plans to address violent crime there will involve multiple stakeholders if

we are to make a significant difference.”