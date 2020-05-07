City of Monroe Complete Counts Committee is reminding everyone to complete 2020 Census

MONROE, La (05/07/20) — Due to COVID-19, the deadline for the Census has been extended and the city of Monroe is working to make every citizen count.

Self-response for the Census started March 12th and was originally supposed to be over by the end of May. If you haven’t already responded to the Census, you can go to 2020census.gov, or call 1- 844-330-2020. The city of Monroe says it’s very important to respond to the Census and get an accurate count of the city.

“Every 10 years the census counts everyone in the United States. This count is important because it informs where $675 billion is allocated across state and local government. And that’s why it’s so important that every citizen in Monroe responds,” said Mikayla Morrison, Graduate Intern Coordinator for Monroe Complete Counts Committee.

While the deadline was extended, the city says it’s important to respond to the Census as soon as possible.