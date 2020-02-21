City of Monroe asking for public input for consolidated plan

MONROE, La. — Monroe residents with concerns about their community now have an opportunity to make their voice heard.

Today, citizens got the chance to weigh in on the needs and conditions of the community as the city moves forward with outlining a five-year consolidated plan.

Community development officials use that information to prioritize where federal community block grants will go and how it will be used to improve the city.

“Housing and Urban Development gives us money and every five years or so we are obligated to go out to the community and say, ‘Hey. What are the things that are important in housing, economic development, public facilities…,” said Ellen Hill, the department head for Planning and Urban Development.

If you missed out on today’s meeting, there is another opportunity on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Monroe Public Safety Center starting at 10 am. You can also give voice your concerns by clicking here.

