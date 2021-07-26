City of Monroe appoints new Chief of Code Enforcement Officer

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe announces the mayor’s appointment for Chief Code Enforcement Officer for the city.

According to the city, Mayor Friday Ellis has appointed Tommy James to serve as Chief Code Enforcement Officer.

The city says James has decades of of experience as a public servant. James served for 30 years with the Monroe Fire Department and the last three years of his service were spent as Chief Arson Investigator. James also spent 16 years as a reserve police officer with the Monroe Police Department.

According to the city, James has spend the last 30 years committed to protecting and maintaining the safety of public and private property.

Mayor Ellis says he is confident James will apply the same level of dedication and attention to his new role with the City of Monroe.