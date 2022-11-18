MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department has announced the following temporary road closures in preparation for drainage work associated with the South Grand overlay and sidewalk project. The following is a list of the roads and the days they are closed.

The South Grand from Orange to Apple will be closed Monday, November 21, 2022, and reopen Thursday, November 24, 2022, weather permitting.

The South Grand from Apple to Peach will be closed Monday, November 28, 2022, and is expected to reopen Friday, December 2, 2022, weather permitting.

Prior to the closures, detour routes will be established. Drivers are reminded to use caution in construction zones. Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination safely.