City of Monroe announces temporary change in water treatment

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has announced they’ll be temporarily changing their water treatment process soon.

According to a release issued by the City of Monroe, they’ll be changing their disinfectant from chloramines to free chlorine.

This temporary change will take place on Monday, May 17, and run through Thursday, July 1, unless further chlorine treatment is necessary.

Residents do not need to boil their water during this time. Places that normally take special precautions to remove chloramine, such as dialysis centers, medical facilities, and aquatic pet owners, should continue their normal routine as the procedure for reducing chloramine is just as effective at removing chlorine.

People that use water filters at home should continue to do so.