City of Monroe announces road closures on North 18th Street

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has announced that temporary road closures at North 18th and Washington, and North 18th and Desiard due to repairs to the AL&M Railroad Crossings.

The closures will be happening on Thursday August 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Detours for the DeSiard Street closure can be taken from DeSiard Street West to North 14th Street.

Detours for the Washington Street closure can be taken from Washington Street West to North 14th Street.

North 18th Street between the railroad crossing and DeSiard will be open to local traffic only with access to all businesses and cross streets remaining open.