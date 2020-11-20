City of Monroe announces road closure for Monday, November 23

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says they will have crews working to repair a water leak on Deborah Drive.

The city says starting Monday, November 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the road will be closed to traffic at 3373 Deborah Drive.

If you must travel this road, you are asked to find an alternate route.