MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has announced road closures due to the cleaning of the Sewer Main that will reportedly take place on March 6, 2023. According to officials, Winnsboro Road and Georgia Street to the intersection of Georgia Street and Thomas Avenue will be closed.

Only residential traffic is allowed to pass through. Northbound detours may be taken at Winnsboro Road and Southbound detours may be taken at Thomas Avenue. The streets will be closed starting at 5 PM and the closure will last until further notice.