City of Monroe announces Phase One plans for re-opening

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – According to Mayor Jamie Mayo, the Phase One plans for re-opening the city of Monroe are set to begin this Saturday, May 16.

The Phase One plans will begin with allowing city locations like the Civic Center, Chennault Park and various others to re-open while taking necessary measures to facilitate a safe transition.

The measures include edited policies for social distancing as well as ensuring city employees are required to wear a face mask if they deal with the general public.

Mayor Mayo comments, “With support from the Monroe City Council, my administration is committed to taking the necessary measures to ensure a smart and safe transition into Phase One as we re-open multiple facilities over the weekend. City employees who deal with the public will be required to wear a mask or face covering. We have some rules in place so the public can enjoy the use of these facilities again, with the safety of themselves and others in mind.”

Effective Saturday, May 16, the following City of Monroe locations will re-open for business with various social distancing measures, informational/directional signage, daily sanitizing, and crowd size restrictions that comply with Phase One guidelines: Monroe Civic Center, Chennault Park, Chennault Park Golf Course, Chennault Park Disc Golf Courses, Forsythe Tennis Courts and Forsythe Municipal (Muny) Golf Course.

Effective Monday, May 18, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo will re-open for business with various social distancing measures, informational/directional signage, daily sanitizing and crowd size restrictions that comply with Phase One guidelines.

Some of the Phase One rules at these venues include (but are not limited to) the following:

Civic Center: The Monroe Civic Center will limit attendance at events held in its various venues to 25% of capacity.

Chennault Park: Gates open at 7 am and close and 7:30 pm daily

Golf: Golfers are encouraged to book tee times; Operation hours will be Tuesday thru Sunday 7 am until 7 pm AND Monday’s from 12 noon until 7 pm; Group sizes will be limited to four (4); One person per cart; No children under the age of 13.

Disc Golf: Operation hours will be 7 am until 7 pm daily; Group sizes limited to a group of four; You can only touch your discs (including basket/bucket retrieval).

Tennis: Operation hours will be 7 am until 8 pm; Singles play only (to avoid physical contact); Do not share equipment.

Zoo: Up to 300 people allowed inside at one time; Required to stay with your group (social distancing); Exhibit buildings, Splashpad, Boat, Train, Playscape(s) and Petting Zoo areas will remain closed.

REMAINING CLOSED

The Masur Museum of Art will remain closed due to ongoing repairs from damage suffered during the April 12 th Easter Sunday Tornado.

will remain closed due to ongoing repairs from damage suffered during the April 12 Easter Sunday Tornado. Senior citizens and youth often patronize our community centers in groups. To ensure the safety of our residents, our seven community centers will remain closed for the time being.

Visit our City of Monroe COVID-19 Update Webpage www.monroela.us/coronavirus for updates about city services and connections to valuable resources and information.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATIONAL RESOURCES:

· Business and faith leaders should register at OpenSafely.la.gov to receive guidance and updates from the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Louisiana Department of Health.

· For a guide of businesses that can be open at any given time, visit https://gov.louisiana.gov/can-this-business-open/

· Members of the public can continue to get information from the Governor’s office by visiting Coronavirus.la.gov and by texting LACOVID to 67283.

· Members of the public can continue to get information from the Department of Health by visiting ldh.la.gov/coronavirus

· People with general questions about COVID-19 in Louisiana can call 211.

