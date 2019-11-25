City of Monroe announces office closures, garbage schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe has announced the city closures and the garbage collection schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29, the following will be close:

All City of Monroe Offices

Monroe City Court

Monroe City Marshals

Monroe Civic Center

Monroe Community (Recreation) Centers

Masur Museum of Art

The following will only be closed on Thursday, November 28, and will re-open on Friday, November 29:

Monroe Transit

Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo

Chennault Park Golf Course

Forsythe (Muny) Golf Course

The City of Monroe also announced that all garbage normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, November 27. All garbage normally collected on Friday will be collected on Saturday, November 30.

