City of Monroe announces office closures, garbage schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe has announced the city closures and the garbage collection schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday.
On Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29, the following will be close:
- All City of Monroe Offices
- Monroe City Court
- Monroe City Marshals
- Monroe Civic Center
- Monroe Community (Recreation) Centers
- Masur Museum of Art
The following will only be closed on Thursday, November 28, and will re-open on Friday, November 29:
- Monroe Transit
- Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo
- Chennault Park Golf Course
- Forsythe (Muny) Golf Course
The City of Monroe also announced that all garbage normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, November 27. All garbage normally collected on Friday will be collected on Saturday, November 30.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.