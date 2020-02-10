City of Monroe announces new projects, updates on current project to combat rising water levels

MONROE, La. — Today the City of Monroe announced plans to use technology to make life a bit easier for Monroe residents.

During today’s city update, Mayor Jamie Mayo announced two future projects that include building an app to allow customers to personally monitor and manage their water usage. They also have plans to use GPS technology to make trash/garbage routes more efficient.

They also touched on a current project that is in need of attention, the rising water levels on the Ouachita River.

The city says that the rising levels caused water lines at the intersection of South Grand and Calypso streets to rupture and that there is a lot of work to be done to fix it.

Project manager Arthur Holland says, “The size of the line and the amount of pressure washed the entire street out for more than 100 feet. So, what we are going to have to do is go in and cut out what we feel is the bad portion of the waterline, which is roughly 120 feet, replace it, and rebuild the street above it.”

The $242,000 project is on the agenda for the Tuesday night City Council meeting.

During the update, Mayor Mayo also announced that the State of the City Address will take place this Thursday at 12:15 pm at the Monroe Civic Center.