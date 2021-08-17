City of Monroe announces new professional relationship with Campo Architects

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has announced the beginning of a professional relationship with Campo Architects.

According to the city, Campo Architects, a New Orleans based company, has been helping develop communities across the nation for the last 36 years.

The city says Campo Architects offer architectural, planning, and interior design services for new construction and renovation projects.

The City and Campo Architects will work together to revitalize downtown Monroe. Campo will focus on analyzing architectural implications, site visits, historical and physical research, and vision boarding. Campo will also focus on incorporating community feedback as well as finding opportunities for mixed-use development projects.

Mayor Friday Ellis issued the following statement:

“The team from Campo Architects sees the potential in our city and they’re invested. If you look back at their project history, all their projects have been reflective of the communities. Their team is skilled at amplifying the identity of the communities they’re working in and I’m excited to see a portion of our city that has been so disinvested over the last several decades get the attention it deserves.” Mayor Friday Ellis’ statement on a project to revitalize downtown Monroe.

According to the city, this is just the first part of a multi-phased plan.

The city expects phase one to be complete by early November 2021.