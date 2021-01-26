City of Monroe announces new app for water customers

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is launching a new app for their water customers.

According to the city, the Water Treatment Division has a new app that will allow the the city’s water customers to track their water usage with the tap of their fingers.

The city says the name of their app is “EyeOnWater” app. The app will go live Wednesday, January 27th at 1:00 p.m.

“EyeOnWater”, according to the city, allows customers to connect to their water utility account and see their latest water usage.

According to the app will allow customers to do the following: