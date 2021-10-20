City of Monroe announces Halloween celebration and tips to stay safe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe and Mayor Friday Ellis say the city will celebrate Halloween on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. They are also offering suggestions for a safe holiday celebration.
Below are some suggestions for a safe trick or treating experience:
- Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when
crossing and keep looking as you cross.
- Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.
- Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
- Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to
the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.
- Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or
cross between parked cars.
- Parents should accompany children while they trick or treat.
We want to remind drivers to be especially careful on the roadways during the Halloween weekend. Keep
an eye out for pedestrians and obey traffic laws.