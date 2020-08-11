City of Monroe announces Doug Seegers as Director of Community Affairs

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe has announced that Douglas “Doug” Seegers has been named the new Director of Community Affairs for the City of Monroe.

Seegers previously served as the Director of Parks, Recreation, and Special Events for the City of West Monroe for more than 11 years.

Seegers was named the new director by Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

