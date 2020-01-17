City of Monroe announces closures for MLK Holiday

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe has announced closures and the garbage schedule for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
According to a press release, the City of Monroe offices and the Monroe City Court will be closed on Monday, January 20, 2020. The following locations will be open on Monday:
- Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo
- MUNY (Forsythe) Golf Course
- Chennault Park Golf Course
Garbage and trash that is normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Wednesday, January 22, instead.
