City of Monroe announces closures for MLK Holiday

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe has announced closures and the garbage schedule for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

According to a press release, the City of Monroe offices and the Monroe City Court will be closed on Monday, January 20, 2020. The following locations will be open on Monday:

Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo

MUNY (Forsythe) Golf Course

Chennault Park Golf Course

Garbage and trash that is normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Wednesday, January 22, instead.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.