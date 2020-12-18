City of Monroe announces closure of south 2nd Street underpass

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The City of Monroe has announced the closure of the underpass at south 2nd Street.
According to the city, The Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOTD) is closing this underpass because the pumps are not working at this time.
DOTD says they want to get ahead of the forecasted rain event.
The city says this closure starts Friday evening.
South 2nd is a state highway and the pump station for the underpass belongs to and is
maintained by DOTD.
