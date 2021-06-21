City of Monroe announces city wide water system smoke test

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says they will be performing some inspections of the water system in the next few days.

According to the city, the inspection crews will be conducting a physical survey of part of the Monroe sanitary sewer system.

The city says people will be entering the manholes in the streets and those on the side of the roads. They will also be using “Smoke Testing” to check for obstructions and defects in the system.

The city says, if you see smoke coming from the vent stacks on houses or coming from the ground, do not be alarmed the smoke is non-toxic, harmless and creates no fire hazard.

According to officials, you should not have any smoke enter your home, unless you have defective plumbing in your home. If that happens, you are urged to call a licensed plumber.

The city says some of the sewer lines and manholes could be located in your backyard or easement property lines, so be prepared for some of the survey crew to enter your property, you will know they are part of the crew because they will be in uniform and carry identification. You are not required to be home for the inspections because they will not need to enter your home.

The city says the smoke testing will require a few hours in your area and all information gathered will improve our sewer services.

If you need special assistance or would like more information, please contact Arcadis at (484) 478-1769 or Monroe Public Works at (318) 329-2393 or (318) 329-2392.