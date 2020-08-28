City of Monroe and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hold food and supply giveaway

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the wake of Hurricane Laura, The City of Monroe and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana are teaming up to provide food to those who need it.

The giveaway is intended for people who live in Ouachita Parish that have been affected by Hurricane Laura.

You can go to the Monroe Civic Center on Saturday, August 29th starting at 9:00 a.m. to pick up a supply box. The event will run until supplies run out.

Items given out will include water, fresh apples and oranges, snack foods, and MRE’s (Meals Ready to Eat).

If you have roof damage you will be able to get a tarp if you request it, again, while supplies last.

This is a drive thru distribution and volunteers will place items into vehicles.