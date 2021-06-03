City of Monroe and Entergy award 18 students scholarships

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has joined with Entergy to award scholarships to more than a dozen local students.

The city says the money for these scholarships was raised during the Mayor’s Cup Charity Golf Tournament they hosted at the end of May.

The city will present 18 local seniors with $1000.00 scholarships. The city says they were able to increase the amount of money awarded in years past by $500.00 and add another six scholarships.

The city says the scholarships will be presented to the students listed below on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Monroe City Council Chambers. The chambers are located at 400 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA, 71201.

Here are the seniors receiving the scholarships:

Carroll High School:

Cearra Kline-College

Langston Malone-College

Jordan Lewis-Technical

Shixavyein Dawkins-Technical

Neville High School:

Emma Street-College

Ahmed Qassem-College

Jeremiah Moy-Technical

Joshua Jack-Technical

OCS:

Emery Wirtz-College

James Forte-College

River Oaks:

Robert Derry-College

Saksham Saharan-College

St. Frederick:

Sarah Pruitt-College

Grayson Surles-College

Wossman High School: