City of Monroe adopts revitalization plan for downtown

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe are looking to purchase the former Coca-Cola Bottling and Distribution building and Ouachita Candy Company building on Walnut Street in hopes of revitalizing downtown Monroe.

John Campo, Jr., of Campo Architects, shared his thoughts Tuesday, October 26th, at the city council meeting. Campo says, “The most important part of this project is about keeping the spirit of the people of Monroe at the center of this revitalization. you can congregate you can celebrate, have a new years eve celebration, a Fourth of July celebration. It gives the city a pulse, a heartbeat, a center.”

The four properties are located at 205, 209, 215, and 305 Walnut Street in District 4. The plan is to revitalize and develop these buildings into a multi-purpose facility including housing, offices, retail, entertainment, services, and restaurants. the city is working on a site development plan, which will include feedback from residents and business owners. The purchase price of the buildings is 1.4 million dollars and the funds will come from excess sales tax revenues.

This is a non-recurring expense that will not impact any of the city’s other allocated funds.