GREENVILLE, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Greenville are partnering with the Washington County Work Ready and the Washington County Economic Alliance to offer an Expungement Clinic in Washington County. The clinic will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 9 AM to 2 PM.

The event will take place at the Washington County Convention Center, located at 1040 South Raceway Road. Residents are encouraged to bring their identification and resume, along with any additional information.