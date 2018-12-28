Local News

City of Grambling swears in newly elected officials ahead of the new year

GRAMBLING, La. - (12/27/18) The city of Grambling hasn't waited for the new year for leaders to take office. 

Three-time Mayor Edward Jones and 5 City Council members.were sworn in today at City Hall.

Third Judicial Court Judge Tommy Rogers presided with Grambling Police Chief Tommy Clark as the master of ceremonies.

Councilwoman Cathy Holmes says she is very excited to start her third term. 

Councilwoman Holmes says, "Plans going forward are to get the motel built and other stores to come in and just help us out."

Grambling's first council meeting is next Thursday, January 3.

