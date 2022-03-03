GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The Grambling city council held a meeting Thursday night to vote to adopt a proposed budget for 2022 before the deadline on Friday march 4th.

On Thursday February third council members refused to enact the spending plan for the 2022 fiscal year. The council failed to adopt a proposed budget four times in a three month span. State law in the form of the local government budget acts makes the adoption of a proposed budget a mandatory function of the city council.

Despite months of back and forth between the council and the mayor they were able to reach an agreement Thursday night. “We were able to give the council the information they needed. The city can continue to enhance its efforts and increase revenue for the city”, said Edward R. Jones, Grambling mayor.

With the exception of a federal grant line item, the 2022 budget is essentially the same as the 2021 budget without the cost of inflation.